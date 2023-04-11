Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.89 Million Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.3% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 59,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 232.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 9,786 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 4.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth $509,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $376,620.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,453.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $376,620.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,453.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $228,760.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,250,557.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,205. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.80.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $175.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.24. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $124.37 and a 1 year high of $182.55.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.23 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.99%.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

