Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.06 Million Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,880,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth about $127,012,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.6% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,702,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,782,000 after acquiring an additional 528,712 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,241,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,285,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,294,000 after purchasing an additional 358,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $234.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $187.89 and a one year high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,106.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total transaction of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $303.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.15.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

