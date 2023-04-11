Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 95,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 38,604 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Agree Realty by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 269,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,122,000 after buying an additional 156,342 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period.

ADC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.23.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $67.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $63.34 and a 1 year high of $80.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.38%.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

