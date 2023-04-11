Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.12 Million Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DCI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Donaldson by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,206,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in Donaldson by 23.4% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 28,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 20,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of DCI stock opened at $62.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.33. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.72.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $828.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 31.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,023. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Donaldson news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 26,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,023. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $713,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,098.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Featured Stories

