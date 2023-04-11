Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 729.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $34.82 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.65. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.22). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FNF shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

