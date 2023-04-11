Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.28 Million Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,682,000 after buying an additional 65,287 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WEC opened at $98.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.53 and its 200-day moving average is $92.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

