Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.29 Million Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,231 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,365,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,632,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,908,000 after buying an additional 4,474,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,704,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,136,000 after buying an additional 1,616,513 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,165,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,119,000 after buying an additional 324,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,772,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461,368 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.30 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $28.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $38.65. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of -48.05 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day moving average is $28.62.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently -126.67%.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $303,454.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

