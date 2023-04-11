Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 942.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $69,816.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,162,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,333,866.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 1,036 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $69,816.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,162,396 shares in the company, valued at $78,333,866.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $57,787.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,551 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,855 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 0.1 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $56.31 on Tuesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.64 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.83.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.06%.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Recommended Stories

