Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.34 Million Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 246.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Stock Up 0.8 %

SBAC stock opened at $261.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.89. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $236.20 and a 12-month high of $379.99. The firm has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.17 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($1.94). SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.87.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.