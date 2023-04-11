Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,635,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,984,000 after purchasing an additional 277,052 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Ensign Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,893,000 after buying an additional 288,585 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Ensign Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,307,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,423,000 after buying an additional 134,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,888,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,203,000 after acquiring an additional 55,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,677,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,393,000 after acquiring an additional 109,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $98.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.06. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.29 and a 12 month high of $99.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $809.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.31 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.82%.

In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 34,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total transaction of $3,206,399.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,639,649.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 34,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total transaction of $3,206,399.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,639,649.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at $20,232,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,723 shares of company stock valued at $4,862,841. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

