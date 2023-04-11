Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 281,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,818,000 after acquiring an additional 15,925 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on BAX. KeyCorp cut their target price on Baxter International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.94.

Baxter International Price Performance

BAX opened at $42.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.13. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $80.58.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baxter International

In other news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,658,621.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,642,525.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,658,621.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,642,525.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at $677,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,220 shares of company stock worth $2,960,502 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

Further Reading

