Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 127 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,135 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 312.5% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPG Industries Price Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.58.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $138.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $140.22.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Recommended Stories

