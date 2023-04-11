Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 189 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in ITT by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 24,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in ITT by 32.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ITT by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Stock Performance

ITT stock opened at $81.90 on Tuesday. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $95.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42.

ITT Increases Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. ITT had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ITT

In related news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $191,622.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,229.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITT. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on ITT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

ITT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

