Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 266 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after buying an additional 40,304 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at $699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on IBKR. Barclays upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.17.

Insider Activity

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $1,514,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,836,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,011,509.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 140,000 shares of company stock worth $10,873,000 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $80.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.53. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.18 and a one year high of $90.19.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.75 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.70%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

