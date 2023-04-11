Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 583 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Dynatrace by 191.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after buying an additional 109,586 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 138,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,317 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $187,746.33. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 120,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,258,941.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $216,232.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 932,617 shares in the company, valued at $40,559,513.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $187,746.33. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 120,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,941.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,836,494 shares of company stock valued at $669,887,270 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dynatrace Stock Up 0.9 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Dynatrace from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.11.

Shares of DT stock opened at $41.66 on Tuesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $48.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 416.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $297.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dynatrace

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Featured Articles

