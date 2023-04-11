Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 75 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in CDW by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in CDW by 1,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of CDW opened at $189.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.86.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.