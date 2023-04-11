Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Crocs by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Crocs by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Crocs by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Crocs by 0.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.15 per share, with a total value of $339,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $2,615,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,659,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.15 per share, for a total transaction of $339,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,254,696 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crocs Trading Up 5.0 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Crocs from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.14.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $127.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $143.50.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.47. Crocs had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 118.32%. The firm had revenue of $945.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

