Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in FOX by 12.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in FOX by 22.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 17,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,544,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,847,000 after buying an additional 168,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

FOX Price Performance

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $37.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.90.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FOX news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Stories

