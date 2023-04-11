Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,071,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,381,000 after purchasing an additional 425,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,535,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,398,000 after buying an additional 308,558 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,607,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,658,000 after buying an additional 783,032 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,648,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,722,000 after acquiring an additional 693,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Mattel by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,415,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,329,000 after acquiring an additional 104,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MAT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Mattel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mattel in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mattel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Mattel stock opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average is $18.37.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 7.25%. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

