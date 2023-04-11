Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,001 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Matador Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,586 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,874 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.6% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Matador Resources by 2.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources Stock Up 3.3 %

MTDR stock opened at $52.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.83. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $41.17 and a fifty-two week high of $73.78.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Matador Resources had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 44.14%. The company had revenue of $707.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 5.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTDR. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Matador Resources from $78.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.63.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 171,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,362,494.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,598.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 171,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,362,494.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,300 shares of company stock worth $465,035. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.