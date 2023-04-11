Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,872 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,867 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,007,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,226,000 after acquiring an additional 198,971 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Prosperity Bancshares

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.90 per share, with a total value of $62,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 202,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,761,843.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on PB. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.09.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $61.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.11. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $58.25 and a one year high of $78.76. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $346.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

