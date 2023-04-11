Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SF. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the third quarter worth $57,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 72.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider James M. Zemlyak bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.05 per share, with a total value of $1,121,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,250,652 shares in the company, valued at $70,099,044.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider James M. Zemlyak bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,250,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,099,044.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,377,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,752,930. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,500 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SF opened at $58.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.69. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $49.31 and a 52 week high of $70.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

SF has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

