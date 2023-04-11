Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,049 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,196 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 472 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Universal Health Services by 11.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $272,751.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,751.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on UHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

NYSE:UHS opened at $129.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $158.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

