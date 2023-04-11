Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 139 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,959,000 after purchasing an additional 316,266 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,134,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,841,000 after buying an additional 157,612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in M&T Bank by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,457,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,048,000 after buying an additional 50,316 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 17.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,187,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,215,000 after acquiring an additional 176,301 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,163,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,207,000 after acquiring an additional 49,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $117.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.00 and its 200 day moving average is $154.22. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $110.00 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.78.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wedbush upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.32.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Stories

