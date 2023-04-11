Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 16,576 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,576 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Entergy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after purchasing an additional 908,932 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,762,741,000 after buying an additional 650,775 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 6,018.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 505,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,906,000 after acquiring an additional 497,601 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,936,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,568,000 after acquiring an additional 424,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its position in Entergy by 30.9% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,639,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,391,000 after acquiring an additional 386,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $421,753.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Entergy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Entergy from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.69.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $111.01 on Tuesday. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.94 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.05 and a 200 day moving average of $108.00.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.41%.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

