Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 16,888 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,888 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 299.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 72,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,535,000 after buying an additional 54,455 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,350,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $556,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.44.

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $113.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $140.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 69.02%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

