Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 30,100 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Edison International by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,534,000 after acquiring an additional 137,840 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after buying an additional 731,841 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Edison International in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

Edison International Price Performance

In other news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $72.84 on Tuesday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $73.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.12 and its 200-day moving average is $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 184.38%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

