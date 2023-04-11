Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 34,535 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,535 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 3.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

WELL opened at $72.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.41. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $98.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 762.52%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.06.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

