Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 6,457 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,457 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,075,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,139,000 after purchasing an additional 148,010 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 145.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,227,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $616,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,892 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Gartner by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 7.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $390,606,000 after purchasing an additional 89,707 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.00.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT opened at $314.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $358.25. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.28.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a return on equity of 2,645.96% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total value of $5,765,325.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,425,563.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,932,293.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,031 shares of company stock worth $15,047,172 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Featured Stories

