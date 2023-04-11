Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 895 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,738,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,949,000 after acquiring an additional 186,030 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 154,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

HST stock opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 12.90%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HST has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Compass Point lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

