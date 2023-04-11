Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 108.4% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,411,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,781,000 after purchasing an additional 733,997 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 374.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,751,000 after buying an additional 330,402 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 207.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 359,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,571,000 after acquiring an additional 242,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 224.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,456,000 after acquiring an additional 206,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter valued at $14,112,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Vertical Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $81.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $113.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.36 and a 200 day moving average of $82.76.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 50.16%.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

