Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Capri were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Capri by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,561,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,909,000 after acquiring an additional 804,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capri by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,182,000 after purchasing an additional 782,577 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth about $21,338,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in Capri by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,251,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,096,000 after purchasing an additional 380,171 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Capri by 252.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 397,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,616,000 after buying an additional 285,209 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPRI opened at $43.57 on Tuesday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.27.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Capri had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 36.64%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Capri from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

