Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,123 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 27.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,706,000 after buying an additional 2,599,728 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,593,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 464.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,324,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,533 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,066,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,151,000 after acquiring an additional 834,392 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,541,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,474,000 after purchasing an additional 681,083 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Organon & Co. Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.77. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $20.96 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.08.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 31.20%.

Organon & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.