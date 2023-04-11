PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Stake Boosted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 8.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PACW. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 13th. DA Davidson raised PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $29.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.11.

Insider Activity

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Paul W. Taylor bought 19,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.21 per share, for a total transaction of $439,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,577,270.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, COO Mark Yung purchased 3,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,007.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,799.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Paul W. Taylor bought 19,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $439,758.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,270.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 55,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,046. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

PACW opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.35. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $40.28.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $353.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.60 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 13.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

