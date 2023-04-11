Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,545 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 356,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 317,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,031,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,985,000 after buying an additional 801,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. DA Davidson began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 3.7 %

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,541,203.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,966.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,541,203.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,966.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $182,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,880,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,698,434.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 206,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,256 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.