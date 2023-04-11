Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $222.16.
A number of research firms have weighed in on PANW. Barclays boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Shares of PANW opened at $192.62 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $213.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,626.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.18.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,319 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,673 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,120,000 after purchasing an additional 28,805 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
