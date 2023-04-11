Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,034 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CF. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 43,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $1,584,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF opened at $73.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.95 and a twelve month high of $119.60.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

