Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,603 Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,278 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADX. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

ADX stock opened at $15.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.18. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $18.30.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Adams Diversified Equity Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%.

In other Adams Diversified Equity Fund news, Director Mary Chris Jammet acquired 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.46 per share, with a total value of $29,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,098.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

