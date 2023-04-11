Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 430 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.0% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.80.

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $119,395.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,428.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $130.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.21 and a 200-day moving average of $136.43. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $119.82 and a one year high of $155.55.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.93%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

