Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 707 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.9% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

RY opened at $97.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.55. The company has a market cap of $135.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $83.63 and a 52-week high of $112.67.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.09. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $0.992 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.33.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

