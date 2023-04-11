Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires New Shares in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,197,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,579,000 after acquiring an additional 12,772 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,114,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,554,000 after purchasing an additional 61,334 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 902,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,093,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 498,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,169,000 after purchasing an additional 34,843 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $137.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $180.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $169.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.10 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 22.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.18.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

