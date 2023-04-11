Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 27,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 52,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total transaction of $551,458.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,203,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 388,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,306,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total transaction of $551,458.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,203,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,271. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.3 %

ARE opened at $124.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.94 and a 12 month high of $203.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($1.82). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARE. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.63.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

