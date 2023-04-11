Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,333 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,142,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,875,000 after buying an additional 508,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hasbro by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,210,000 after acquiring an additional 23,978 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,371,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,274,000 after purchasing an additional 174,524 shares in the last quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,191,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,384,000 after purchasing an additional 166,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $52.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.73. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $94.22.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.78%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAS. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Hasbro from $106.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

