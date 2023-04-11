Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 20,065 Shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Get Rating) by 109.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 370,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 58,812 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 52,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF stock opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $12.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.34.

About Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

