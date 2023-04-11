Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 304 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Tetra Tech by 6.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 64.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEK opened at $140.93 on Tuesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.55 and a fifty-two week high of $169.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $736.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 15.86%.

In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $1,589,657.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,579.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $1,589,657.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,012,579.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.09, for a total value of $271,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,634.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,786. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

