Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 881 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 300.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,880,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,032,000 after buying an additional 5,912,758 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $353,603,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,930,000 after buying an additional 3,829,740 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth $217,878,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 328,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,027,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,333,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,027,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,949,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 111,667 shares of company stock worth $7,898,208 in the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APO stock opened at $61.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.32 and its 200 day moving average is $62.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.68. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $74.63.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.67%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.