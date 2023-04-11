Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys New Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,776,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,590,693,000 after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 48.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,099,000 after purchasing an additional 566,938 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,124,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,947,000 after purchasing an additional 162,364 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 907,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,675,000 after buying an additional 363,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 722,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,482,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $177.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $151.62 and a 12 month high of $204.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.35.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 8.38%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.10.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $693,212.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,470.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,458 shares of company stock worth $1,898,948 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

