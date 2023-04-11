Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys New Position in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $16,853,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,897,000.

IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MMIT opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.12. IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $24.92.

About IQ MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

