Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 4,250.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $711,064.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,870,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $393,113.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $711,064.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,460 shares in the company, valued at $11,870,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,610 shares of company stock worth $1,635,921 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Barclays upped their price target on Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

GRMN stock opened at $98.26 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.37 and a fifty-two week high of $117.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

