Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 155,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,579 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 80,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,937,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,932,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 299.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 50,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 37,562 shares during the period.

IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA QAI opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 52 week low of $26.94 and a 52 week high of $31.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.80.

About IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

